COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is now on Peacock. Peacock Premium Plus customers now have 24/7 access to watch NBC4 through a channel on their Peacock homepage.

The live stream channel will include NBC4’s full lineup of local news, sports, and weather, as well as network favorites including “TODAY”, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and NBC prime – all in real-time.

This live stream offering complements the existing on-demand content available from NBC, as well as Peacock’s robust entertainment, news, and sports programming.

NBC4’s livestream on Peacock is only available for Premium Plus Subscribers. For more information about Peacock go to: www.PeacockTV.com/Local