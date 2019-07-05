NBC4 remains Local 4 You despite AT&T/DIRECTV blackout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Wednesday night, as NBC4 broadcast and live-streamed the 39th annual Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks show, a celebration of United States of America’s Independence Day on July 4, 1776, for the 39th year in a row, the station’s upper leadership were on standby, waiting for word that an agreement would be reached between our parent company Nexstar Media Group and DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse.

The all-hands-on-set Red, White & BOOM! broadcast special on NBC4 takes countless hours of hard work to produce and broadcast each year—not just the 26 minutes of fireworks extravaganza, but the many stories we tell of Central Ohio’s military heroes. These people behind and in front of the cameras are the same ones that report on our state and national politics, on the stories of Ohioans, Americans and human beings who need your help – like Colleen Marshall and Hattie Hawks’ dedication to help Ohio’s First Responders, our station’s commitment to autism awareness through our yearly Austim Puzzle special, our support of the African American Men’s Wellness Walk, our Double Your Donation Day that benefits the Mid Ohio Food Bank, raising $1.75 million in 2018, our annual Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive, or our frequent Call4s and 4’s Army.

At 1 a.m. local time, no agreement was reached and DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse unilaterally dropped the network and local community programming for over 120 stations impacting consumers and viewers in 97 markets across the United States, including NBC4 in Columbus, WDTN in Dayton, WTRF in Steubenville and WKBN in Youngstown.

From Max’s Mission to Find a Friend and Clear the Shelters to the Fighting 126, we’re Local 4 You. As we try to Stuff The Backpacks for tens of thousands of Columbus area children in 25 school districts, it’s because we’re Local 4 You. Today, we need your help to continue our Local 4 You mission to support and inform the greater Columbus Community.

Here’s what we know:

Our parent company Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc has been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse

Nexstar has offered DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse the same rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations with in 2019 to date.

While Nexstar believed progress was being made in the negotiations, DIRECTV misled Nexstar as it requested that viewers not be informed about the pending expiration as long as negotiations were continuing to be constructive.

With minutes to go before the prior agreement was to expire, DIRECTV/AT&T did not accept Nexstar’s offer for an extension which would have allowed viewers in the affected markets to view their favorite network shows, special events, sports, local news and other programming on the Fourth of July and until such time as a new agreement can be reached.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

CALL 855-937-9469 AND TELL THEM WHY YOU WANT NBC4 WCMH-TV BACK NOW

As a customer, you have an important voice. Tell AT&T U-verse or DIRECTV, “Bring my NBC4 WCMH-TV back!” but don’t just tell them you want it back, tell them why. When you call your provider at 855-937-9469, tell them what you love about NBC4. Is it NBC4 Today with Monica Day and Matt Barnes, brightening your morning while informing you on the important local, national and international news of the day? Is it seeing our Puppy with a Purpose Buckeye, who’s in training to be a service dog, squeaking his toy on set every Friday morning? Is it Spectrum, the market’s longest continually running political affairs show? Or is it our programming lineup – the heartwarming, must watch moments of America’s Got Talent, or the compelling This Is Us?

Whatever reason why you love NBC4 – we need you to make sure AT&T and DIRECTV hear you, and understand that our local news station provides more than a TV show – we support a community because we’re Local 4 You.

Read more at NBC4i.com/KeepNBC4

Contact AT&T U-verse on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Contact DIRECTV on social media: Facebook | Twitter