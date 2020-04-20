NBC4 announces Kerry Charles to anchor 6P, 7P and 11P news

COLUMBUS, OH – NBC4 (WCMH-TV) announces Kerry Charles will become NBC4’s new 6pm, 7pm and11pm news anchor. Starting June 15, Kerry will co-anchor NBC4’s evening and late news with Colleen Marshall.

Kerry is returning home to Columbus, where he was born and raised. A proud graduate of Linden McKinley High School, Kerry went on to graduate from University of Cincinnati before going on to become an Emmy award-winning journalist. He most recently was evening anchor in Atlanta and Greensboro, NC before that. Prior to his anchoring responsibilities he was a reporter and producer in markets including Shreveport, L.A., Cincinnati and here in Columbus.

“We are pleased to announce Kerry as part of the NBC4 family. Kerry is from Columbus and we’re excited to welcome him home, his journalistic skills and storytelling will help NBC4 further it’s mission of being ‘Local 4 You,’ said Ken Freedman, VP & General Manager of NBC4. “NBC4 has a long history of respected anchors, people who make Columbus a better place to live, I’m confident Kerry will continue in that proud tradition.”

An outstanding storyteller, Kerry has a passion for community issues. During his career he’s championed projects focused on student financial literacy, free lunch programs and grooming lessons and haircuts for young people. Kerry takes pride in mentoring young reporters and is a member of Phi Beta Sigma and the National Association of Black Journalists.

“During these unprecedented times, I know Kerry will bring an incredible amount of trust and local perspective to our anchor desk. Kerry’s ability to connect and tell unique local stories fits right into NBC4’s goal to be ‘Local 4 You’ every day,” said Denise Eck, News Director of NBC4. “Columbus viewers can put June 15th on their calendar, they will be in for a treat with Kerry and Colleen.”

Kerry’s first day on the air will be Monday, June 15th on NBC4.

# # # #

