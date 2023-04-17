COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCM) —NBC4 posted big wins for the February book.

NBC4 was the No. 1-rated station in multiple broadcasts across the Central Ohio market in the recently released February Nielsen and Comscore surveys.

NBC4/WCMH-TV is ranked #1 in these programs:

#1 Morning News #1 4 a.m.: NBC4 Today

(Nielsen: P35-64, P25-64, F25-54, F25-64, M25-64, F35-64) #1 5 a.m.: NBC4 Today

(Nielsen: P25-64, P35-64, F25-64, F35-64) #1 6 a.m.: NBC4 Today

(Nielsen: P35-64, F35-64, M35-64) #1 5 a.m.-9 a.m.: NBC4 Today/NBC Today Show

(Nielsen: P35-64, F25-64, F35-64, M25-54) #1 at 7 a.m.: NBC Today Show

(Nielsen: Households F25-64, M25-54, M25-64)



#1 at 1 p.m.: Jennifer Hudson

(Nielsen M25-54)

Jennifer Hudson (Nielsen M25-54) #1 at 3 p.m.: Dateline

(Nielsen Households)

Dateline (Nielsen Households) #1 at 4 p.m.: NBC4 First at 4

(Nielsen: P25-54, F25-54, M25-54, F25-64, P35-64, F35-64)

NBC4 First at 4 (Nielsen: P25-54, F25-54, M25-54, F25-64, P35-64, F35-64) #1 at 5 p.m.: NBC4 at 5

(Nielsen: P25-64, F25-64, P35-64, F35-64, M25-54, M25-64)

NBC4 at 5 (Nielsen: P25-64, F25-64, P35-64, F35-64, M25-54, M25-64) #1 at 6 p.m.: NBC4 at 6

(Nielsen: P25-54, M25-54, F25-64, F35-64)

NBC4 at 6 (Nielsen: P25-54, M25-54, F25-64, F35-64) #1 at 6:30 p.m.: NBC Nightly News

(Nielsen: P25-54, F25-54, F25-64)

NBC Nightly News (Nielsen: P25-54, F25-54, F25-64) #1 Local Newscast at 7 p.m.: NBC4 at 7

(Nielsen: P35-64, F35-64)

Nielsen survey was conducted 02/02/23- 03/01/23 focusing on Households, P18-49, P25-54, P25-64, F25-54, F25-64, M25-54, M25-64, P35-64, F35-64 & M35-64.

