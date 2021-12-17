COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with the American Red Cross for a CALL4 event on Monday, Dec. 20 to help people impacted by the deadly tornado outbreak.

The CALL4 event will raise funds that will go directly to Red Cross disaster relief, helping people affected by tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Donations will help with immediate needs like food, shelter, water and other priorities that residents will need in the critical days, weeks and months ahead.

4’S ARMY TORNADO RELIEF

Monday, December 20

4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

NBC4 and NBC4i.com

The CALL4 event will be staffed with employees from the American Red Cross and will start collecting donations during NBC4’s First at Four newscast and will last through NBC4 at 7, which ends at 7:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to donate to 4’s Army Tornado Relief now can also donate here.

Blood Shortage: The American Red Cross is also asking for you to roll up your sleeve and donate blood following the tornado outbreak. You can make a donation appointment by going here.