COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and the American Red Cross are partnering to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Funds raised at the link below will directly to Red Cross disaster relief, helping people affected by Hurricane Ian. Donations will help with immediate needs like food, shelter, water, and other priorities that residents will need in the critical days, weeks, and months ahead.

Anyone wishing to donate to 4’s Army Hurricane Ian Relief now can donate here:

Blood Shortage: The American Red Cross is also asking for you to roll up your sleeve and donate blood following Hurricane Ian and several recent natural disasters. You can make a donation appointment by going here.

Make an appointment to donate blood