COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will once again partner with the King Arts Complex to present the annual MLK Open House, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.

This free event will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ohio History Center, located at 800 E. 17th Avenue in Columbus

This annual community event explores the impact of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.

The open house is an excellent opportunity for children, families, and friends to enjoy musical and live theatrical performances. It is also a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to learn about the civil rights movement, participate in art activities, view the art exhibition and meet new friends.

This year’s keynote speaker is Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley.