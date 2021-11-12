COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Blue Jackets for “Hockey For Her” at Nationwide Arena. NBC4 Sports Anchor and Reporter Whitney Harding will emcee the events listed below.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, NBC4 and the Columbus Blue Jackets will offer events giving female fans unique experiences to learn more about the game of hockey, what goes on behind the scenes, and the skills used on the ice. Current dates and the focus of each event are:

Monday, Nov. 15 CBJ vs. Detroit Red Wings | 5-6:30 p.m.

Hockey 101: Hockey Operations, Box Score Insights, Rules of the Game Thursday, Dec. 9 CBJ vs. Anaheim Ducks | 5-6:30 p.m.

Hockey 201: The Analytics of Hockey Tuesday, Jan. 11 CBJ vs. Chicago Blackhawks | 5-6:30 p.m.

Skills & Drills: Introduction, On-Ice, Ice Technology February Away Game | TBD

Watch Party: Watch the team alongside members of the Blue Jackets, such as alumni, broadcasters, and more Tuesday, March 29, 2022, CBJ vs. New York Islanders | 5-6:30 p.m.

Celebrate Women in Sports: Q&A with a spectrum of women in hockey