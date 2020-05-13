NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall wins Gracie Award for ‘Culture of Cover-Up’ investigation into decades of abuse at OSU

(WCMH) — NBC4 Columbus is proud to announce the achievement of anchor Colleen Marshall for winning the Gracie Award in the Hard News Feature (TV-Local) category for her investigative series “Culture of Cover-Up.”

“Culture of Cover-Up” investigates the abuse of hundreds of students at the Ohio State University by Dr. Richard Strauss. The abuse was shrouded in silence, with many victims too intimidated or too ashamed to report it.

In an effort to shed light on the abuse that was hidden for years, Colleen obtained an exclusive interview with an accuser previously known only as “Student B.” He talked about what finally led to the suspension of Dr. Strauss back in 1995—nearly two decades after the first red flag was raised about Strauss’ conduct.

“Everyone at NBC4 is extremely proud of Colleen. Her work helped our community better understand the impact of horrendous abuse at Ohio State and the bravery and tenacity of the men who shared their stories,” NBC4 News Director Denise Eck said. “Colleen’s relentless coverage of this story gave survivors a voice at a time when they desperately needed to be heard.”

The 45th annual Gracie Awards are presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) and aim to recognize individuals in media who reflect the changing roles, issues, and concerns of women.

Marshall is the co-anchor of NBC4 at 6, 7 and 11 p.m., and hosts the weekly political program “NBC4’s The Spectrum.” Marshall’s tradition of delivering journalistic excellence to Central Ohio and the NBC4 newsroom spans over 35 years. Read Colleen Marshall’s bio in full, here.