COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4, UrbanONE and the United Way of Central Ohio are teaming up to assist local residents this Thanksgiving season with a Turkey Drive benefiting the Linden Community Center.

2021 has been a hard year for many of our neighbors and this is one way you can help this holiday season. Our goal is to provide a turkey and side dishes to at least 150 local residents this year. We thank you for your donation!

Or you can text to donate with the keyword: TURKEYDRIVE to 91999

The Turkey Drive benefiting the Linden Community Center is scheduled for the evening of Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Help us reach our goal of giving out approximately 150 Thanksgiving dinners and brightening the season for our friends and neighbors.