GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grove City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Victoria Mehrman has been missing since December 16th when she told her mother that she was leaving and was not going to return home.

Victoria is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Grove City Division of Police at 614-277-1710.