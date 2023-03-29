COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is a proud sponsor of Grassinine’s 2023 benefit concert for Music Columbus’ annual Gift of Music program, which provides musical instruments to Columbus area youth.

Grassinine benefit concert for Music Columbus

Saturday, April 1 | 7 p.m.

Woodlands Tavern

1200 W. Third Ave.

Columbus, OH 43212

Grassinine is a local bluegrass band described as “Central Ohio’s Premier Mountain Rock Show.” According to Grassinine organizers, the band was started by accident and stays together by luck after being “dreamt up in a backyard after a golf outing by Tom Krouse and Jamie Davis.”

This will be the 10th year of the concert event with proceeds benefiting Music Columbus’ Gift of Music instrument drive.

For more information on tickets visit this link to the ticket website.