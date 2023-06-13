Watch NBC4 employees on Founder’s Day 2022 establishing Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4 in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every year in June, Nexstar Media Group, the corporate parent of NBC4, celebrates the company’s anniversary by giving back.

Known as Founder’s Day of Caring, the annual event allows Nexstar station employees to volunteer their time in the communities they serve. Local television news staff across the country will be performing different community service acts as a part of the occasion.

Last year’s Founder’s Day was a huge success for NBC4, with dozens of staff members volunteering at two different locations, both of which focused on feeding our hungry neighbors. This year, the station plans to build on that momentum by doubling down on our efforts with the same organizations.

In 2022, employees established the brand-new Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4. The urban farm is a joint venture between Mid-Ohio Food Collective and NBC4 designed to grow up to 100,000 pounds of food annually.

Nearly three acres behind the NBC4 station building were converted into vertical farmland. The area employs high-tech vertical hydroponics practices and grows dozens of plants per square foot instead of one plant per square foot like a traditional horizontal farm or garden.

“We are in a food desert,” said NBC4 Vice President and General Manager Ken Freedman about the project. “There is no food here. So the thought was, ‘Hey, how do we turn this thing [the land behind the station] into something productive?’”

Previously, NBC4 employees performed the physically demanding task of erecting two small high tunnels and vertical towers at the farm under the lead and guidance of Mid-Ohio Farm staff. Volunteers were also involved in site cleanup and other farm tasks.

For 2023, the work will involve site cleanup and prep work in addition to adding new grow towers and a Dutch bucket growing system.

Additionally, NBC4 will be once again partnering with LifeCare Alliance. Workers from the station will assist with the not-for-profit’s Meals-on-Wheels program. NBC4 recruits will help organize and stock new inventory on the shelves in the pantry, or pack and plate meals for delivery in the kitchen.

LifeCare Alliance provides a wide variety of health and nutrition services to residents of central Ohio. The organization was established more than 100 years ago in 1898 and was Columbus’ first in-home health care agency and Ohio’s first Visiting Nurse Association.