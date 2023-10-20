COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is a proud Sponsor of Equitas Health’s Art for Life auction.

Equitas Health’s biennial art auction, Art for Life, will return to the Columbus Museum of Art on Saturday, Oct. 21 for an evening of fundraising and will be emceed by NBC4 Anchor Colleen Marshall.

Equitas Health’s Art for Life Auction

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

The Columbus Museum of Art

5 p.m. — 12 a.m.

Since its inception, Art for Life has not only been a celebration of the arts community and Equitas Health’s life-saving work, but also a celebration of life and the artists who enrich it.

When Art for Life began 34 years ago, the first pieces of art were donated by artists who were dying of AIDS, as well as loved ones affected by the disease.

Today, Art for Life raises awareness and thousands of dollars in funding for HIV/AIDS medical care, prevention, education, testing, and advocacy services every year. Organizers have worked with more than 1,200 artists since 1989.

“Art for Life has been and remains one of the most meaningful fundraising events in Ohio,” said Rob DuVall, Director of Events for Equitas Health. “This auction was founded on the work of sick and dying artists, and just because we have seen incredible advancements in treatment and prevention, doesn’t mean there isn’t work still left to be done. It is an honor to be able to bring necessary attention and funding to such a worthy cause.”

Of the 175 submissions received for this year’s auction, more than 100 pieces of artwork were selected, all from artists, private collectors, and galleries with Ohio ties. The array of artwork selected will feature paintings, drawings, 3-D, sculpture, and multimedia pieces. The art will be displayed at the museum for a week prior to the event, and the public can preview these pieces with general museum admission.

Art for Life will begin at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St.) with a VIP hour, emceed by NBC4’s Colleen Marshall. Following, the live auction will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., and the silent auction will be from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets for Art for Life, visit the event website.