COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to sponsor DogFest, an event that celebrates all dogs and helps educate the community about Canine Companions’ work to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

DogFest will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Canine Companions North Central Training Center, 7480 New Albany-Condit Road, New Albany. Storm Team 4 Meteorologist McKenna King will emcee the event.

Registration is free and visitors are welcome to bring their pups to take part in the fun and receive a free DogFest dog bandana, courtesy of Canine Companions.

There will be demo sessions with service dogs performing tasks, stories from service dog owners, dog agility courses, fun activities for dogs, a kids zone, sponsor booths, and a DogFest awards ceremony, according to DogFest’s event page.

DogFest

Sunday, Oct. 1

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Canine Companions North Central Training Center

7480 New Albany-Condit Road, New Albany, OH

Register for DogFest at DogFest North Central 2023 on onecause.com.

Service dogs have helped people all over the country improve their livelihoods. The goal of DogFest is to teach central Ohioans more about Canine Companions’ mission to provide more individuals with service dogs free of charge.

NBC4’s relationship with Canine Companions extends back several years. Viewers might remember tuning in to “NBC4 Today” on Fridays at 6 a.m. for our “Puppy with a Purpose” segment. Since 2020, three Canine Companions dogs, including Brutus, Scarlet and Buckeye, have shared their remarkable journey to becoming fully trained companion dogs on our air.

Since 1975, Canine Companions has reached and changed over 5.2 Million lives with the help of its service dogs. Additionally, the center has served over 7,000 clients and reports an average 95% increase in quality of life for those individuals.