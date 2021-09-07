Cord cutters: NBC4 will be off the air overnight Tuesday, Wednesday

Local 4 You

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 (WCMH-TV) will be taking our transmitter offline during the overnight hours for maintenance and engineering.

Our signal will be off air starting at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday and will be returning a few hours later in the early morning. We expect our signal to return in time for NBC4 Today starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Most viewers will not be impacted. This will be only for viewers who receive our signal over the air with an antenna and some satellite providers.

We thank anyone affected for your patience and will have our signal restored in the morning hours.

