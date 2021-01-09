Commercial Point preschool closes doors

COMMERCIAL POINT, Ohio (WCMH) — A preschool in Commercial Point is closing its doors indefinitely.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, Pastor Brian M. Dunham of the Commercial Point United Methodist Church announced the decision, effective Friday, January 8.

“It is with deep sorrow that our Preschool Committee and Administrative Council of the Commercial Point United Methodist Church have decided to close the Fishers Point Preschool and do not see it reopening in the near foreseeable future,” he wrote.

Ohio’s schools have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many switching to online only learning.

The letter continues, “…we felt we had no other choice due to the integral core of the leadership of our preschool staff choosing to resign their positions. The church in no way wanted to lose such strong and knowledgeable leaders in this ministry, but we fully support and understand their decisions.”

The letter did not mention the pandemic directly as a reason for the mass resignations.