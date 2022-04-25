COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This Saturday, April 30, Cleaner Columbus will wrap up Earth Month with the first Community Clean-Up.

City Councilman Emmanuel Remy, working with Keep Columbus Beautiful, hopes to engage everyone in reducing litter in Columbus Neighborhoods.

“Cleaner Columbus is really the direct result of talking with neighbors and resident after resident and finding out what their priorities are,” says Remy. “We’re very excited to launch this initiative and really engage the community.”

Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance at https://cleanercolumbus.org/

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Wolfe Park with a quick presentation and supply pick-up. NBC4 is proud to sponsor this event.