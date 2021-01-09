Chillicothe bar cited by Liquor Control

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe bar has been cited by liquor control agents for improper conduct – disorderly activity, and insanitary conditions.

Agents say they arrived at Wagner’s Roadhouse at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday to find more than 25 patrons crowded together with no social distancing.

In addition, agents say few of the bar’s patrons and staff were wearing masks, and those who did were wearing them improperly by not covering nose and mouth.

The Ohio Investigative Unit enforces Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. They conduct periodic checks to make sure establishments are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act and COVID-19 directives.