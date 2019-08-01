August Stuff the Backpack deals

(WCMH) — The countdown to back to school is on, and NBC4 needs your help to Stuff the Backpack for students in 25 school districts across Franklin and Licking counties.

NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack deals offer viewers several ways to save money, take part in some fun events and help Central Ohio students at the same time! Here’s a list of events for August 2019:

COSI wraps up their summer long support for Stuff the Backpack with a backpack celebration day!

From 10am-5p, bring a new backpack with supplies and receive reduced admission ($4 off) for up to four people! Register at the NBC4 tent to be eligible for door prizes given out through the day, and one lucky family will win a grand prize of a COSI Ultimate Family Membership!

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, a family of 6 can get in for FREE to The Columbus Zoo or only $10/person for a family of 6 to Zoombezi Bay when you bring a new backpack stuffed with school supplies.

This deal is good only on Aug. 6. Share with your friends and help local students and teachers get the supplies they need!

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL – COSI

Until August 4, up to four people get $4 off general admission with the donation of one new, stuffed backpack

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL – Cameron Mitchell Restaurants:

Until August 15, when you drop off a backpack at any Cameron Mitchell Restaurant, you will receive a $15 gift certificate* to Harvey & Ed’s in the Short North Arts District. AND…Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will stuff each of the bags donated with school supplies!

*Valid for food only until 9/30/19.

Learn more about how to #StuffTheBackpack at nbc4i.com/backpack