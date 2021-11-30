COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This holiday season NBC4 is teaming up with several local non-profits for 4’s Army Spirit of Giving. A convenient option where you can choose to donate your time or make a monetary donation to a partner organization of your choice.

How can you help? There are many great organizations helping central Ohioans that need your support right now. We are challenging you, 4’s Army, to give to an organization below. Each participating non-profit is listed below along with how you can volunteer or donate and how your contribution will benefit local families.

Additionally, we ask that you follow ALL CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines before committing to any of these projects.

For the last 67 years, St. Stephen’s Community House and the Central Ohio Labor Council have come together to feed families in central Ohio over the holiday season. This year, for the second time in its history, the program has opened up capacity to feed 3,000 families from all Franklin County.

See where your contribution goes in this video.

Each year, United Way of Central Ohio receives upwards of 5,000 gift requests. Our resources alone don’t allow us to fulfill every request, but with your help, we can get closer to reaching that goal! Donating doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming, and every gift will positively impact someone in need this holiday season.

The 43rd annual Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic. Please donate and help local children in need. All donations will go to NBC4’s Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. Click the link below to make a monetary donation!

How will your financial donation help? The Red Cross is proud that 90 cents of every dollar spent is invested on delivering comfort and care to those in need. The Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

When extreme disasters displaced thousands of people this year, the average family spent nearly 30 days in an emergency shelter — almost three times longer than five years ago. During the 2021 disaster season, the Red Cross served nearly 2 million meals and snacks; provided more than 200,300 overnight shelter and emergency hotel stays and helped with more than 92,700 health, mental health, spiritual care and disability needs.

In fiscal 2021, the Red Cross responded to nearly 1,400 local disasters— mostly home fires— in this region. The Red Cross also installed over two thousand free smoke alarms in homes in at-risk neighborhoods.

Considering donating blood? Now is the time. The Red Cross is heading into the 2021 holiday season with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade, as a result of low donor turnout in recent months. Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. If you’re healthy and feeling well, we urge you to donate blood this holiday season. Your blood donation can make a lifesaving difference for a patient in need.

CelebrateOne’s mission is to increase the number of babies in Franklin County that live and thrive to age one by eliminating preventable sleep-related deaths, reducing the number of pre-term births, and improving service delivery to families most impacted by health disparities.

Sleep-related deaths are the leading cause of death for babies between the age of one month and one year old.

These babies are often sleeping in unsafe sleep environments like couches, cushioned chairs, air mattresses or their parent’s beds. Seemingly innocent acts can dramatically increase the risk of a sleep-related death.

As we move into the colder months of the year, cold-weather sleep sacks are a safe way to keep little ones warm without using loose blankets in a crib — a critical safety measure to avoid infant mortality – because blankets can cause great harm. Please help us provide a sleep sack to all new babies born in Franklin County in these cold months. Every contribution counts!

For every $20 donated, two sleep sacks can be purchased for those in need.

Community Shelter Board leads a coordinated, community effort to make sure everyone has a place to call home, driving strategy, accountability, collaboration, and resources to achieve the best outcomes for people facing homelessness in Columbus and Franklin County. During this year of instability and uncertainty, having a place to call home is more important than ever. Your gift during our Home for the Holidays campaign will help families facing homelessness exit shelter and return to stable housing. Thanks to IGS and other donors, your gift made now through the end of the year will be matched, leveraging more funds for families in need.

Your gift will help more families have the best gift of all – a place to call home for the holidays and beyond.

Your $50 gift + match keeps a family safe and warm in shelter tonight.

Your $100 gift + match provides two parents with bus passes for a month, ensuring they have transportation to and from their job.

Your $150 gift + match provides a family moving into a two-bedroom unit with resources to pay their electricity bill for December and January.

This holiday season, believe in the power of your hopeful heart.

During the holidays, as you come together with friends and family, spirits brighten as you celebrate joy, peace, and love – all the elements of a kind and generous heart. But as the holiday season approaches, there are still neighbors in your community who have lost hope for a joyful season.

They need your uplifting heart.

Let’s join together and make sure that every homeless veteran, family, and individual can reach their full potential in the coming year.

$5 to share a warm meal

$12 to give a personal hygiene kit

$24 to offer a night of safe housing

This holiday season, Besa is once again working to fill hungry bellies and sharing love with local seniors. We’re feeding people by staffing volunteers at local food pantries, packing and delivering meals to home-bound neighbors, and more. And in yet another year when our seniors have faced isolation, we’re rallying thousands of Secret Santas to buy holiday gifts for 2,000+ seniors through Adopt a Senior and our Amazon Wish List. For every $1 you give to Besa, we make $3 in community impact. Please consider a donation this holiday season so that we can continue responding to neighbors in need at www.givebesa.org/donate.

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective’s (MOFC) mission is to end hunger, one nourishing meal at a time while co-creating communities where everyone can thrive. Through the amazing generosity of our community who are providing financial donations to help us build hunger-free, healthier communities, and the awesome volunteers who continuously show up to support our work, we are able to connect nutritious food to our hungry neighbors. Since the onset of COVID-19, more than 35% of everyone MOFC serves are coming for help for the very first time. Every $1 donated can provide enough food for $9.50 in groceries or 4.5 meals. Now that the National Guard has completed their mission, MOFC is calling back their own troops – their much-needed volunteers who can help now, more than ever.

With 2,600 affordable rental apartments and homes in 41 communities, Homeport is the largest, locally-focused nonprofit developer of affordable housing in Central Ohio. Having served the area since 1987, Homeport creates strong communities by developing quality, affordable homes on a cornerstone of dignity, security and opportunity. Homeport is committed to closing the housing gap for low-to-moderate-income individuals. Central Ohio has 54,000 families spending at least half their income on rent.

Homeport’s 6,304 residents, families and seniors, can access a broad range of services ranging from after-school programming to emergency assistance for rent and utilities. The Coronavirus gripped the nation in terms of lost jobs and hours and Homeport residents were not immune. In 2020, 217 families in Homeport communities received more than $475,000 in rent eviction prevention funds, triple what it was in 2019 due to the pandemic. Eviction prevention funding for 2021 it expected to be higher. Through partnerships, Homeport provided 46,000 meals in 2020 to its residents. It reached two-thirds of the children living in six properties.

Homeport partnerships also link its residents to fresh produce, furniture and employment assistance as well as medical and mental health services. Homeport is a leading provider of homebuyer education and budget and credit counseling for Central Ohio and administers downpayment assistance for future homeowners funded by Franklin County.

An investment in Homeport is an investment in the lives of Central Ohioans and beyond. A decent home is at the center of every important issue, and it has a multiplier effect. Support of affordable housing creates results that extend far beyond and changes the lives of generations.

Are you interested in learning more about Homeport? We offer guided 90-minute bus tours so you can experience how and why safe, sustainable, and affordable housing matters for a better Central Ohio. Contact Laverne D. Price, Senior Director of Resource Development, at 614.545.4891 or laverne.price@homeportohio.org to schedule.

This holiday season, Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF) is asking you to be present, give hope. When you donate to OSPF, you are giving back directly to Ohio communities, funding training, relieving financial aid for mental health services and supporting families impacted by suicide.

$10 provides a grief booklet to 5 people

$25 trains 1 teacher in Kognito – to recognize signs of suicide in students and to give teachers the tools needed to talk to students about getting help

$100 Relieves the financial burden for mental health services

While we come together in late September in downtown Columbus, fundraising for the Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues through December 31, 2021. Help Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio chapter reach our goal this holiday season of $750,000 through the Walk.

Your donation to the Columbus Walk to End Alzheimer’s makes a difference.

It helps us provide care and support to affected families through education, programs, and outreach. We provide care consultations for families to help them plan. We have support groups to connect people together to support one another. And we do community education to help people understand the disease and what to look for if they are concerned about themselves or a loved one. It helps advance research by funding critical studies and convening and connecting scientists around the world. We are working hard to find breakthroughs for treatment, early diagnosis, and risk reduction. It helps us advocate for the rights and needs of all those facing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Since 2005 Autism Speaks has provided resources and programs to more than 18 million with autism and those who support them. We are dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. This holiday season, a gift from you provides the fuel that powers our work. Your gift helps Autism Speaks create a more open global community – one that embraces the unique abilities of each person and provides a diverse range of solutions and support to enable all those with autism to live their best life possible.

Since 1982, the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio has provided one million nights of rest for families of seriously ill, hospitalized children. In order to serve even more families at the House, RMHC of Central Ohio has embarked on the largest expansion project in our history – a transformational campaign to provide a million more nights of rest for families when they need it most.

This project will include:

• An additional 80 guest rooms to accommodate more families

• New community rooms, expanded kitchen and dining, and green space for families

• Necessary renovations to the existing structure

With the expansion RMHC will be equipped to serve an additional 2,000 families each year, increasing the families served annually to 6,500. Without the services RMHC provides, the families who rely on RMHC for housing and food will be forced to pay an average of $100 a night for local accommodations as well as an average of $20 per person, per day, to feed three meals. Therefore, the total annual savings to families after the expansion will be approximately $14,200,000.