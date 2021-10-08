COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When the topic of “your favorite pizza” comes up, people often take sides faster than when voting for president. So when NBC4i.com readers were asked what their favorite slice of pie is, the votes clicked early and often.

The answers will probably not surprise most Central Ohio natives, and there are plenty of options for you to explore when visiting outside of Columbus’ city limits.

Besides the most restaurants getting the most votes, NBC4i.com is including the top mentions for areas outside of the city. The towns are listed in alphabetical order.

The 4 To Know is actually five because Pizza House and Tommy’s received the same number of votes.

Massey’s Pizza came in first among the readers. The place has a rich history in the city and is embedded into families’ ordering habits. Of the more than 400 social media mentions, one reader mentioned Massey’s as an “old school Columbus from the 70s.”

COLUMBUS TOP PIZZA PICKS

Honorable mentions by area

BRICE: Little Sicily’s

BUCKEYE LAKE: Creno’s Pizza

CARROLL: Shirkeys

CLINTONVILLE

Dante’s Pizza

East Coast Pizzeria

GALENA: Cheshire Market

GRANDVIEW

GROVE CITY

LANCASTER: Pink Cricket

LONDON: Cappy’s Pizza

MANSFIELD: Leaning Tower

MARYSVILLE: Benny’s Pizza

MT. VERNON: Ron’s Pizza

NEW ALBANY: Eagles Pizza

NEWARK

PATASKALA: Capuano’s Pizza

PICKERINGTON/WAVERLY: Cardo’s

POWELL

REYNOLDSBURG: Vick’s Gourmet Pizza

WEST JEFFERSON: Todd’s Pizza

WORTHINGTON: Borgato