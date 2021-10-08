COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When the topic of “your favorite pizza” comes up, people often take sides faster than when voting for president. So when NBC4i.com readers were asked what their favorite slice of pie is, the votes clicked early and often.
The answers will probably not surprise most Central Ohio natives, and there are plenty of options for you to explore when visiting outside of Columbus’ city limits.
Besides the most restaurants getting the most votes, NBC4i.com is including the top mentions for areas outside of the city. The towns are listed in alphabetical order.
The 4 To Know is actually five because Pizza House and Tommy’s received the same number of votes.
Massey’s Pizza came in first among the readers. The place has a rich history in the city and is embedded into families’ ordering habits. Of the more than 400 social media mentions, one reader mentioned Massey’s as an “old school Columbus from the 70s.”
COLUMBUS TOP PIZZA PICKS
Honorable mentions by area
BRICE: Little Sicily’s
BUCKEYE LAKE: Creno’s Pizza
CARROLL: Shirkeys
CLINTONVILLE
- Dante’s Pizza
- East Coast Pizzeria
GALENA: Cheshire Market
GRANDVIEW
GROVE CITY
LANCASTER: Pink Cricket
LONDON: Cappy’s Pizza
MANSFIELD: Leaning Tower
MARYSVILLE: Benny’s Pizza
MT. VERNON: Ron’s Pizza
NEW ALBANY: Eagles Pizza
NEWARK
- Louie’s Pizza
- Cristy’s
- Don & Sues Pizza
- Plaza Pizza
PATASKALA: Capuano’s Pizza
PICKERINGTON/WAVERLY: Cardo’s
POWELL
REYNOLDSBURG: Vick’s Gourmet Pizza
WEST JEFFERSON: Todd’s Pizza
WORTHINGTON: Borgato