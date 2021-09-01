Where to pick apples in Columbus and central Ohio in 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The temperatures are becoming less intense and the return of fall is in the air. Be sure to kick off the end to summer in September by visiting your local farm and picking fresh produce.

NBC4i.com readers chose the following as their favorite places to visit for apple picking:

  • Lynd is located in Pataskala and offers numerous varieties of apples. From Gala to September Fuji, you’re sure to find what you’re looking to crunch into. You can find their apple picking schedule here.
  • The Orchard Company in Plain City can be found along US Highway 42 in the western section of Central Ohio. The apple picking schedule is posted here.
  • CherryHawk Farm in Marysville wants you to “experience what your parents and grandparents might have.” You can find operating hours and directions on its website.
  • Legend Hill’s Orchard in Utica touts its 90 years of existence. The orchard The link is here.

