COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–October is traditionally the time for haunted houses to pop up throughout the land. The scary thought is that some have been open since the middle of September.

Here are the top haunted houses NBC4i.com readers suggested visiting:

Carnage Haunted House

3770 Refugee Road

Price: $25 General Admission

This site features free and paid parking and stresses visitors will NOT be touched.

Fear Columbus

2605 Northland Plaza Drive

Prices start at $19.99 and there is free parking.

Field of Screams

28364 Osborne Road, Coolville, OH 45723

Price: $15 and can be purchased online or at the door

Escape from Blood Prison

100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, OH 44905

Price: $25 online or at the door.

Malabar Farms State Park– Locals talk about their experience inside an old farmhouse

While this is not a traditional event, Malabar Farm State Park has a disturbing story involving a young girl who killed her family with rat poison.