COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–October is traditionally the time for haunted houses to pop up throughout the land. The scary thought is that some have been open since the middle of September.
Here are the top haunted houses NBC4i.com readers suggested visiting:
Carnage Haunted House
3770 Refugee Road
Price: $25 General Admission
This site features free and paid parking and stresses visitors will NOT be touched.
Fear Columbus
2605 Northland Plaza Drive
Prices start at $19.99 and there is free parking.
Field of Screams
28364 Osborne Road, Coolville, OH 45723
Price: $15 and can be purchased online or at the door
Escape from Blood Prison
100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, OH 44905
Price: $25 online or at the door.
Malabar Farms State Park– Locals talk about their experience inside an old farmhouse
While this is not a traditional event, Malabar Farm State Park has a disturbing story involving a young girl who killed her family with rat poison.