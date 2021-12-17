COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Among favorite winter light displays, the hands-down favorite among NBC4 viewers was the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Wild Lights.

No other single option was among the top-getters, but there were quite a few honorable mentions:

Also, NBC4 recently profiled a Bexley family’s light display that has the neighborhood talking. The Pitts family has chosen a movie-themed display annually for the past four seasons. Next year they might cause some controversy on the movie of their choice.

You can find from a number of other lighting displays in the region at this link.