COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When it comes to live music, figuring out what is music to NBC4i.com’s reader’s ears is difficult. Only a few acts received multiple votes due to so many different bands are out there entertaining central Ohio.

Our readers 4 to Know are:

  • Hoo Doo Soul Band
  • Snarls
  • Cherry Chrome
  • TBDBITL

Honorable mentions:

  • The Wet Bandits
  • Meredith Evans with Luxury Brown
  • Willie Phoenix
  • Reagonomics
  • Hot Lucy
  • Caamp
  • North to Nashville
  • Hellroys
  • The Pretty Filth
  • Rockhouse
  • Eric Allen Music Page
  • Green 13
  • The Spasmatics
  • Grainfed
  • Radio Tramps
  • Chad Warren SaMaX
  • Like Moths to Flames
  • Left of Center