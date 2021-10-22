COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When it comes to live music, figuring out what is music to NBC4i.com’s reader’s ears is difficult. Only a few acts received multiple votes due to so many different bands are out there entertaining central Ohio.

Our readers 4 to Know are:

Hoo Doo Soul Band

Snarls

Cherry Chrome

TBDBITL

Honorable mentions:

The Wet Bandits

Meredith Evans with Luxury Brown

Willie Phoenix

Reagonomics

Hot Lucy

Caamp

North to Nashville

Hellroys

The Pretty Filth

Rockhouse

Eric Allen Music Page

Green 13

The Spasmatics

Grainfed

Radio Tramps

Chad Warren SaMaX

Like Moths to Flames

Left of Center