COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting all dressed up and heading out for a night on the town seemed unlikely compared to last year. This year, the community is wide open, even with COVID-19 still hanging around like a mortgage payment.

The typical costumes this season is a witch, a stormtrooper from Star Wars, sports figures, and action heroes.

The positives, the sense of humor among NBC4i.com readers is strong.

This year, narrowing down the top costumes seems a little tough considering the responses. Instead, here are some of the most common and funny.

Whether this one is scary or not is really up to you: Dressing up like the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re guessing you can pick your favorite company logo.

A few of the comments were pointed toward politicians like President Joe Biden, former President Trump, and the list goes on from there.

If you look good in stripes or a bright orange jumpsuit, the idea was to attend a costumed event as a convict.

Of course, there were responses: witch, princess, and the ever-popular Squid Games.

According to Fathermag.com, Squid Games may be the costume of the year. The declaration seemed suss as it beat out the popular online game Among Us. We can tell you the website used Google Analytics to figure out the numbers.

In the rankings, Ohio’s most popular costume is a witch, along with Kentucky, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Squid Games’ popularity was in states like Alaska, California, Texas, and New York.