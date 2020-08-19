17-year-old injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teen was shot while walking in west Columbus, early Wednesday.

The Columbus Division of Police says a 17-year-old male and an unknown female were walking when a teenage female suspect passed them on the sideway and started shooting near the 2200 West Broad Street at 12:37 a.m.

According to Columbus Police, the 17-year-old was struck once in the back and was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141,