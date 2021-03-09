What do we mean when we say NBC4 is Local 4 You?

It means a commitment to local news:

Getting the Facts

Pursuing the Truth

Getting Results

LOCAL 4 YOU NEWS

All for our local communities. Columbus is a city of neighborhoods and each village across central Ohio has its own set of goals and challenges. We are Local 4 You every day by earning your trust neighborhood by neighborhood with local stories that impact your life.

It means having a trusted team of journalists in your corner when you need them. We are committed to our local communities by being an advocate for you.

LOCAL 4 YOU WEATHER

Year after year, it means keeping you safe during Severe Weather with a forecast that is proven to be “The Most Accurate” in central Ohio by the outside independent research firm WeatheRate. For multiple years in a row, Storm Team 4 has earned the WeatheRate seal of approval.

LOCAL 4 YOU SPORTS

Columbus is a sports town and we are lucky to have the most passionate fans in the land! We’re committed to local sports, not only to the Scarlet and Gray and our professional teams, but the role of sports overall in our local communities, the camaraderie, the inspiring local athletes, and sharing their success stories.

LOCAL 4 YOU IN OUR COMMUNITY

Also, to cover the events in our community, you first need to be a part of the community. That’s why NBC4 is committed to being local by through events like these:

FireFighters 4 Kids

The African American Male Wellness Walk

Columbus Pride Parade

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Double Your Donation Day with the Mid-Ohio Foodbank

It also means answering the call with 4’s Army when a community needs it.

That’s our promise to you. NBC4 is Local 4 YOU.