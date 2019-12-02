Calling all the Clark Griswolds of central Ohio! NBC4 Today is lighting up the holidays this year with our inaugural “Light Fight” competition. Does someone in your family go all out with their decorations? Or do you have a neighbor who spends weeks setting up their outdoor display? Our goal is to find the best holiday lighting display in the state!

Submissions will be accepted through December 6.

The four best entries will be featured between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on NBC4 Today on one day during the two weeks before Christmas.