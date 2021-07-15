Watch the moment U.S. boxer learns her Olympic dreams are coming true

Yarisel Ramirez is set to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo. Credit:Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Yarisel Ramirez is headed to Tokyo after all.

It took longer than expected to become official, but USA Boxing announced the addition of Ramirez to Team USA on Saturday, making her the 10th and final boxer representing the United States at this summer’s Olympics.

That moment you find out your Olympic dreams are coming true. @TeamUSA x @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/4Eyr5x8Vhx — USA Boxing (@USABoxing) July 10, 2021

“We are thrilled to have Yarisel round out our team for Tokyo,” said USA Boxing Executive Director Mike McAtee. “Yarisel has been in this final training camp working extremely hard, waiting for this opportunity if her name were to be called. During this whole process, Yarisel has showed nothing but maturity, determination and the drive to fulfill her Olympic dreams.”

Ramirez, 22, will be competing in the featherweight division in Tokyo. The Cuban-born Las Vegas resident won silver at the 2015 Junior World Championships and more recently won a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Ramirez will join Keyshawn Davis, Rashida Ellis, Virginia Fuchs, Naomi Graham, Troy Isley, Delante Johnson, Oshae Jones, Duke Ragan and Richard Torrez Jr. on Team USA.

The Olympic boxing competition will begin on Friday, July 23 at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.