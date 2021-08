COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- If skies clear up Wednesday night over Ohio, you could catch a few meteors streaking through the late night sky. The best view of the annual celestial will be in a rural or semi-dark setting, away from city light pollution that washes out all but the brightest meteors, although clouds are normally the greater obstacle.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks before dawn on Aug. 12. However, more often than not, cloud cover and moonlight present viewing challenges in Ohio. Wednesday night's viewing is going to be middling at best, because patchy clouds and high humidity will linger, but the crescent moon will set a few hours before midnight local time. Peak viewing will be between about 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., sky conditions permitting.