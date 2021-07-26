Watch: Dressel, US win men’s 4×100 freestyle gold

Japan 2020

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Caeleb Dressel is off on his quest for six swimming gold medals at the Tokyo Games, leading off an American victory in the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay.

Dressel gave the U.S. a lead it never relinquished, swimming the first leg in a blistering 47.26 seconds.

Blake Pieroni and Bowe Becker kept the Americans out front before Zach Apple turned in an anchor leg of 46.69 to leave no doubt at the end.

The U.S. won in 3 minutes, 08.97 seconds, the third-fastest relay in history. Italy took the silver in 3:10.11, with the bronze going to Australia in 3:10.22.

