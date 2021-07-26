Watch all of Team USA’s Olympic gold medal events

Through Monday’s events in Tokyo, the United States has won seven Olympic gold medals. See who won and watch those events below:

American Amber English takes women’s skeet in Tokyo

ASAKA, JAPAN – JULY 26: Amber English of Team United States following the medal ceremony for the Skeet Women’s Finals on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 26, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

American shooter Amber English outlasted defending champion Diana Bacosi of Italy and world record-holder Wei Meng of China to win women’s skeet at the Tokyo Olympics. WATCH HERE

American Vincent Hancock golden once again in men’s skeet

USA’s Vincent Hancock poses on the podium with his gold medal after winning the mens skeet final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Nerima district of Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

After a nine-year interruption, Vincent Hancock regained his throne as the Olympic champion in men’s skeet shooting in Tokyo, earning his third gold medal overall in the event. WATCH HERE

USA’s Anastasija Zolotic wins first Olympic taekwondo gold

CHIBA, JAPAN – JULY 25: Anastasija Zolotic of Team United States celebrates after defeating Tatiana Minina of Team ROC during the Women’s -57kg Taekwondo Gold Medal contest on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

USA’s Anastasija Zolotic defeated ROC’s Tatiana Minina to win her first Olympic taekwondo gold medal at just 18 years old. WATCH HERE

USA’s Lee Kiefer wins gold in women’s foil

CHIBA, JAPAN – JULY 25: Lee Kiefer of Team United States celebrates after winning the Women’s Foil Individual Fencing semifinal 2 against Larisa Korobeynikova of Team ROC on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

USA’s Lee Kiefer defeated ROC’s Inna Deriglazova, the reigning Olympic champion, in the gold medal match of women’s foil on Sunday. Kiefer becomes the first American to win gold in women’s foil. WATCH HERE

U.S.’s William Shaner wins gold medal, sets Olympic record

ASAKA, JAPAN – JULY 25: Gold Medalist and Olympic Record holder William Shaner of Team United States during the 10m Air Rifle Men’s event event on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 25, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

20-year-old William Shaner earned the gold medal for men’s 10m air rifle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, setting an Olympic record in the process. WATCH HERE

Chase Kalisz wins 1st Tokyo swim gold, Litherland silver

With a win in the men’s 400m individual medley, Chase Kalisz claimed the United States’ first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Fellow American Jay Litherland finished behind him for silver. WATCH HERE

U.S. takes 4x100m free relay for Dressel’s first Tokyo gold

The United States claimed the first men’s relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field. WATCH HERE