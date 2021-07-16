USA Basketball cancels men’s exhibition against Australia due to COVID-19 concerns

The United States will not take on Australia in their second pre-Olympic exhibition game. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The United States men’s basketball team was expected to take on Australia in their second pre-Olympic exhibition Friday night, but that is no longer in the cards.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, USA Basketball announced Thursday night that the exhibition has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution.

Out of an abundance of caution, the USA Men's National Team exhibition versus Australia on Friday has been cancelled.



The USA Women's National Team's matchup with Australia will be played at 2:30 PM ET on NBCSN. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 16, 2021

It was announced Thursday that star American Bradley Beal would be unable to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after being placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols. Forward Jerami Grant was also placed under the health and safety protocols as an abundance of caution.

It is unclear who will replace Beal on the U.S. roster, though reinforcements are on the way. Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are all expected to join Team USA once their series in the NBA Finals concludes.

Team USA is currently scheduled to take on Spain in their final pre-Olympic exhibition game on Sunday. The status of that contest is unknown.