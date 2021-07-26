US men’s 4X100 swimming relay continues dominance; worries over typhoon delay rowing events

TOKYO — COVID-19 has created an Olympics unlike any other, but the more things change the more they stay the same when it comes to the men’s 4×100 swimming relay.

Led by star Caeleb Dressell the red, white, and blue was tested by Italy but a strong finish by Zach Apple helped USA finish with the third-fastest relay time in Olympic history and back-to-back gold medals.

An early emotional moment of the Olympics came as Caeleb Dressel gave away his gold medal to fellow Olympian Brooks Curry, Dressel took Curry’s place in the finals of the 4×100 relay.

Shockwaves came from the same arena as world record holder and defending 400m freestyle Olympic champ Katie Ledecky narrowly lost to her Australian rival, Ariarne Titmus. The now seven-time Olympic medal winner has four more events.
 
Despite all the action in the pool, many have their eyes focused in the water outside as a potential typhoon predicted for Tuesday has already postponed rowing events to later in the week.
 
Also being watched closely are COVID numbers. Since July 1st, 312 people associated with the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive. That number includes 13 athletes. Organizers hope that number in particular stays low.

