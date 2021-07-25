Tokyo braces for approaching typhoon

Japan 2020

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (AP) — With tropical weather forecast to approach Tokyo within days, Olympics organizers say they’re talking with individual sports about changing event programs.

Tokyo Olympics sports director Mikako Kotani says they’re “closely discussing” issues around the severe weather forecast, as Japan prepares for Typhoon Nepartak to hit the island nation.  

Rowing already cleared its schedule for Monday and Tuesday, moving some events forward to the weekend and others back to Wednesday.

Kotani says organizers are getting minute-by-minute updates from their weather information center.

Athletes in some sports are currently dealing with high temperatures and humidity.

Nepartak formed on Friday and is most likely going to make landfall on Tuesday.

It is still unclear whether Tokyo will be in the centre of the storm.

Heavy rainfall, flooding and wind speed of up to 39 mph are possible.

The Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

The wolf turn: What is it and why is it important in gymnastics?

Columbus City Council to vote on increasing dirt bike, ATV fines

Sheriff's office uses Franklin County Fair to build relationships with public

Psychology of Returning to Work

Evening Weather Forecast 07-25-2021

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 495 new cases, 9 hospitalizations

More Local News