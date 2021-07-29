‘It just means a lot’: Teen gold medalist proud to represent Alaska

TOKYO — Lydia Jacoby remains all smiles after scoring a major upset to bring home gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Games.

The 17-year-old was the first Alaskan to ever qualify for the Olympics in swimming. She will return for her senior year of high school in Seward.

Sarah Spanos, who volunteers with the small swim club that Jacoby belongs to, said people in Jacoby’s hometown were hoping for a medal, but gold was beyond expectations.

Spanos says everyone in the town of about 2,700 people is beaming with pride.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)