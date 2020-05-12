Road to Tokyo: Central Ohio diver not giving up on Olympic dream

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH)– On March 24th, when the Olympics were officially postponed, Bexley’s Murphy Bromberg was at a crossroads.

“It was kind of like uh, my whole plan just went out the door,” said Bromberg.

Instead of boarding a plane to London for an international diving meet for Team USA, she was pondering her future. Stick to her plan to retire in 2020 or give it one more go in 2021.

“My mom was like, you’ve already accomplished so much in your diving career and if you want to be done now, be done now. Whatever is going to make you happy,” said Bromberg. “I also think at the end of the day, they know I’m not going to be happy if I don’t finish it out.”

And so, nearly a month after the Olympics were postponed, Bromberg made it official. She’s not done diving yet.

“I could do those short term things that would make me happy but next summer, I would have kicked myself and regretted it,” said Bromberg.

For now, a kiddie pool is the pool she can train in, but soon, it’ll be back to the grind, training for Tokyo.

“I think it’s in all of us, this drive and that’s how we’ve gotten here and so if you take that end thing away, it’s not like everything we’ve been doing is for nothing but you need that last dive,” said Bromberg.

“Whether it’s in Tokyo or at trials, just having that concluding moment, I need that.”

Bromberg will graduate this month with her Master’s degree from the University of Texas. She will remain in Austin to train for Tokyo.