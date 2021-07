COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- With Olympic eyes beginning to turn to the ever-popular track and field events that kicked off Thursday night, one central Ohio leader is looking ahead at what to expect through her own eyes as an Olympian.

"Right now, in my household and in my office, it's all things Olympics," admits Stephanie Hightower, who says that she still feels the same passion for the Olympics each time they hit center stage. "I've been wearing my gear and watching all of the extraordinary performances, and now just getting really antsy for track and field to start."