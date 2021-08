NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) -- An 1890s dilapidated building that was a coal miner's drinking club will become a hotel, restaurant, and events complex as part of a $3.4 million construction project.

General contractor Dan Sherman, who also sits on the Nelsonville City Council as vice president, is pouring millions of dollars into re-developing a town center eyesore. The building was damaged so badly by fire and water that several walls at one end of the building were torn away.