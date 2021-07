COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Columbus Humane Society says the City Prosecutor's Office has decided not to file charges against a person who adopted a pit bull dog that later died in their care.

"Columbus Humane would like to provide an update on an animal cruelty case regarding the dog Bruno, adopted from our partners at the Franklin County Dog Shelter," Columbus Humane posted on Facebook. "After a thorough investigation of the facts and evidence, we submitted a summary of our findings to the City Prosecutor's Office for a complete review. Our agencies both agree that we lack probable cause to charge the suspect...As a result, the case is now closed."