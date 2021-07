LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents who live on the water along Longboat Key, near Sarasota, Florida, are used to seeing all sorts of marine life in their backyard canals, but the view they had last week was unlike anything they've seen before — and experts say it's because of the red tide bloom impacting the area.

Countless sharks started to appear in the canals near Buttonwood Harbor. They varied in size and species including bonnethead, black tip, nurse and lemon sharks.