TOKYO (WCMH) — I'm not sure there has ever been a better day for Ohio Olympians in recent history. In a span of about seven hours, four Ohioans won a gold or silver medal. That's impressive stuff.

The first one came from Joe Kovacs in the shot put. Joe lives in the Columbus area with his wife and coach Ashley, who is the Ohio State throwing coach. She has done amazing work with her student-athletes but her best work may be with Joe, where she not only coaches, but cooks and motivates him to get to moments like this.