Olympics Video

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Columbus Housing Market
Coronavirus
Pandemic Postcards
Ohio Police Cameras
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Parade through Pataskala: Meyer Shank Racing, Watkins Memorial High to celebrate championships
Initial unemployment, continued pandemic assistance claims higher
Police searching for two suspects in deadly Franklinton shooting
What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Pleasant summer pattern, hazy sky and low humidity
Video
Top Stories
Warmer temps, rain & storms set to return to the Columbus area
Video
Cooler day alongside a hazy sky and wet end to the week
Video
Weak front brings slight cool down, but not relief from smoke to Columbus area
Video
More sunshine and warmer temperatures
Video
Tokyo 2020
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Big 10 Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Bengals
Browns
NBA
4 Court Press
Football Friday Nite
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Parade through Pataskala: Meyer Shank Racing, Watkins Memorial High to celebrate championships
Top Stories
Crew draw against Nashville 0-0 in midweek home match
Seattle Kraken select Blue Jackets Gavin Bayreuther in NHL Expansion Draft
Team USA flagbearer ‘blown away’ by being given Olympic honor
Ohio University alumni team set to make debut in The Basketball Tournament
Video
Local 4 You
NBC4 to air ‘WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio’
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
The Autism Puzzle
African American Male Wellness Walk
Red White And BOOM!
Stuff the Backpack
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women of 2021
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Daily Pledge
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Columbus Metropolitan Library is Celebrating All Locations Being Back Open
Video
Top Stories
New Local Cabinet Company Offers Custom Designed Cabinetry
Video
New Medical Clinic for ED
Video
The Benefits of a Metal Roof
Video
Take Years Off Your Age with a White Smile
Video
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Olympics Video
Sue Bird: Legendary Olympian and point guard
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics
Trending on NBC4i.com
Things to do: Columbus, Ohio weekend activities and events July 22-25
Police searching for two suspects in deadly Franklinton shooting
As microblading grows in Columbus, health official explains tattoo, piercing and permanent cosmetics rules
Video
Man with central Ohio ties accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
Video
High crime rate, officer turnover hindering Columbus Police
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Pleasant summer pattern, hazy sky and low humidity
Video
Get severe weather email alerts
Don't Miss
NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack accepting donations now for 2021
Video
NBC4 is proud media sponsor of the 2021 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week
Video
Five NBC4 anchors named ‘Best of Columbus’
NBC4’s Bob Nunnally shares a message for everyone wondering where he’s been
Video
Join NBC4's viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Video
Local Events