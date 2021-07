COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Vehicle thefts in Columbus have gone up by almost 25% this year, with many of the culprits being identified as teens.

"So it was this window and it looked like they had just gone down," said Andrew Klingel, a Columbus resident whose car window was broken into.

Klingel says the whole incident cost him around $1,000, and to make matters worse, he says his car was broken into again shortly after.