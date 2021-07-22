Olympian gets OK to wear rainbow items at Games

Japan 2020

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A commercial passenger jet approaches Haneda Airport above the field hockey complex at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

German women’s field hockey captain Nike Lorenz has been given approval to wear a rainbow armband and socks at the Olympics.

The German Olympic Committee says it got approval from the International Olympic Committee for Lorenz to wear the colors against Britain on Sunday.

The German Olympic Committee says it is “a symbol for sexual diversity.”

Lorenz has previously worn a rainbow armband for games in other competitions.

The IOC has recently relaxed how it implements a rule which historically stopped athletes making political, religious or other statements of belief or identity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Updated Morning Forecast: July 22, 2021

Death of 1-year-old in shooting shines light on need for domestic violence aid

Week-long event to spotlight Columbus BBQ restaurants

Busy night in Columbus' Arena District as Crew, Clippers play at the same time

High crime rate, officer turnover hindering Columbus Police

As COVID-19 delta variant spreads, doctors push for vaccinations

More Local News