Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: The Olympic cauldron has been lit

TOKYO (WCMH) — First off, I can’t believe it’s been a week since I’ve been here. It’s kind of flown by. Probably because we are working constantly. But today was an exciting day because the Olympic cauldron has been lit and that means the game can truly begin!



I guessed it would be golfer Hideki Matsuyama after his breakthrough Masters victory or Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka. Ultimately, Osaka earned the honor and deservedly so. For all she has done to bring pride to Japan and her courage to bring awareness to mental health. I think it would a great choice by the organizers.



Today, we recorded a lot of press conferences as we heard from members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and we’ll as athletes on both men’s and women’s rugby and water polo. A lot of interesting nuggets came from all of them.

We learned that 83% of Team USA is vaccinated. We heard from the men’s rugby team about how important proving themselves to the world during these Olympics is to them. And we heard some great personal stories from athletes about how they overcame adversity during this unique lead up to the Olympics.



Now that the Games have begun, my hope is the mood around this city and around these Games livens up a bit. Today was a holiday in Japan. It’s called Marine Day and many locals go to the beach so it was a very quiet Friday around here. Maybe with so many events happening starting tomorrow, you’ll feel a bit more of a buzz. Maybe see some more national pride for their athletes.



Time will tell. In the meantime, I’m exited to start following our many Ohio athletes. First up, boxers Duke Ragan and Delante “Tiger” Johnson. Both have first round matchups on Saturday. I’ll keep you updated on when other Ohio athletes start their quest for gold.



Appreciate you reading. Hope you can watch a lot of the action from here over the next 17 days!