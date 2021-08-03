Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: The heat is on in Tokyo

TOKYO (WCMH) — The days are counting down in these Olympic Games. But the action is heating up. And so is the temperature. Definitely the temperature.

So just in the last couple of days, I have sweat through at least four masks each day. It’s absurd how humid this city is. And it’s amazing how comfortable the citizens here are with it. I’m sweating profusely within a minute, wearing a mask, breathable polo shirt and shorts. Meanwhile, they aren’t sweating and wearing a full suit! Again, nothing but impressed by the good folks here.

I was able to get out and do a morning walk and as stated earlier, did a lot of sweating. But I walked to the Tokyo Tower, which has been in prominent view from my hotel room. It looked so much closer the walk, which took about 20 minutes. It was delightful. Just being able to walk around this great city and experience its culture, energy, and architecture is wonderful. It’s truly breathtaking and a lot to take in. But I’m trying to take it all in the moments we are able to.

As far as competitions, Ohio athletes are doing well. Duke Ragan from Cincinnati will box for a gold medal. Duke’s story is amazing. The day he found out he was on Team USA was the same day his father and coach pled guilty in federal court to drug trafficking charges. I don’t know if his dad has been able to watch his matches or communicate with his son, but I’m so proud of Duke for being able to find inspiration through the adversity and fight his way to the gold medal bout.

Also, keeping an eye on Joe Kovacs in the shot put. He did not have his best throwing day by his own admission but he is in the final and that is what matters. The reigning silver medalist from Rio hopes to make it gold in Tokyo. Joe lives in Columbus with his wife and coach Ashley, who is the throwing coach at Ohio State. Also, tomorrow David Taylor starts wrestling. He is from the Dayton area. And soon, former Buckeye and gold medalist Kyle Snyder will start his quest for second gold medal.

So we are winding down the days here but also, looking forward to some big races and events to come. Hope you continue to watch, read, post, interact, and engage with everything Olympics here on NBC4 and nbc4i.com!