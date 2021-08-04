Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: Shibuya Crossing and Ohioans going for gold

TOKYO (WCMH) — So when I made a (short) bucket list of things I wanted to do in Tokyo while here, walking at Shibuya Crossing was on the list. For sure. No doubt. Today, I crossed it off my list.

It all came together fairly quickly. I knew I couldn’t do it until after my quarantine. I also knew I wanted to make it a story so that meant having a guide of sorts to explain some other sights around Shibuya. And I knew I wanted that guide to be the fellow Bobcats of mine who have been helping me arrange stories and interviews in Tokyo.

So with the help of my former Ohio University Bobcats Trevor Jones and Jared Fulwiler (both Central Ohioans as well), they took me on a quick mini-tour of the Shibuya area. We met at the Hachiko statue, we walked the crossing, we ate at a local sushi restaurant, visited the popular Yoyogi Park, and made a quick visit to the Meiji Jinju Shrine.

It was all amazing and a lot to take in in not a lot of time. But I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to even see anything, considering this pandemic and the time crunch I am in as I also cover these amazing Olympics. Big thank you to Trevor and Jared, who don’t know this, but will be getting some OU gear heading their way very soon.

As for the Games, we have some more medals heading our way to Ohio. Toledo’s Oshae Jones is coming home with a bronze, after becoming the first woman in U.S. history in the welterweight division to win a medal. Cincinnati’s Duke Ragan boxes tomorrow for gold, but is guaranteed at least a silver. Same goes for wrestler David Taylor, who has won 3 matches and is now in the gold medal match tomorrow. Joe Kovacs will throw for gold in the shot put, hoping to do better than the silver he won in 2016. You can watch that live on NBC4 in primetime. And Buckeye Eric Harrison will begin his Olympic journey with an appearance in the 4×100 relay for Trinidad & Tobago.

Should be a busy day on my social media keeping up with all of these athletes. And also, for some cool pictures as I plan to be inside of Olympic Stadium tomorrow! So make sure you are following me on all social media platforms and checking out my live reports and stories all day long on air. Thanks for reading and go Team USA!